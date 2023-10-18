Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Finland
  4. Hamina
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Hamina, Finland

Apartment To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Apartment in Hamina, Finland
Apartment
Hamina, Finland
€27,260
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Hamina, Finland
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Hamina, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
€79,500
2 room apartment with fridge, with stove, with dish washer in Hamina, Finland
2 room apartment with fridge, with stove, with dish washer
Hamina, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€109,000
9 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Hamina, Finland
9 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Hamina, Finland
Rooms 19
Bathrooms count 5
Area 473 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€795,000
Apartment in Hamina, Finland
Apartment
Hamina, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Hamina, Finland
Apartment
Hamina, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Hamina, Finland
Apartment
Hamina, Finland
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Three bedroom apartment in H…
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir