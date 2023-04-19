Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland
  5. Haemeenlinnan seutukunta
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Haemeenlinna, Finland

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room Cottagein Kotkajaervi, Finland
1 room Cottage
Kotkajaervi, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 325,000

Properties features in Haemeenlinna, Finland

with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir