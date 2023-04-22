Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Western and Central Finland
  5. Etelae-Pirkanmaan seutukunta
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Etelae-Pirkanmaan seutukunta, Finland

Valkeakoski
11
Toijala
2
Saeaeksmaeki
1
Urjala
1
Viiala
1
20 properties total found
3 room apartment in Tyry, Finland
3 room apartment
Tyry, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 119,000
Apartment in Viiala, Finland
Apartment
Viiala, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Toijala, Finland
Apartment
Toijala, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Akaa…
Apartment in Laukeela, Finland
Apartment
Laukeela, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Urja…
Apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
Apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Valkeakosk…
3 room apartment in Tyry, Finland
3 room apartment
Tyry, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 106 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 145,000
1 room apartment in Valto, Finland
1 room apartment
Valto, Finland
2 Number of rooms 59 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 60,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room apartment in Tyry, Finland
4 room apartment
Tyry, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 119 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 119,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment in Tyry, Finland
Apartment
Tyry, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Two bedroom apartment in Valk…
Apartment in Tyry, Finland
Apartment
Tyry, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Valk…
Apartment in Valto, Finland
Apartment
Valto, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Valk…
1 room apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
1 room apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 57,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment in Valto, Finland
2 room apartment
Valto, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 50,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment in Toijala, Finland
2 room apartment
Toijala, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 79,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment in Tyry, Finland
Apartment
Tyry, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Salmi, Finland
Apartment
Salmi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the area of Huhti, Urj…
1 room apartment in Tyry, Finland
1 room apartment
Tyry, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 49,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room apartment in Tyry, Finland
3 room apartment
Tyry, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 108 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 109,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment in Valto, Finland
1 room apartment
Valto, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 79,500
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
1 room apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 58,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.

Properties features in Etelae-Pirkanmaan seutukunta, Finland

with lake view
cheap
luxury
