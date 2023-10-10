Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Finland
  4. Duplexes

Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Finland

Duplex To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms with sea view, with parking, with Online tour in Porvoo, Finland
Duplex 2 bedrooms with sea view, with parking, with Online tour
Porvoo, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
Semidetached houses New project designed in Scandinavian style dedicated for investors…
€336,600

Properties features in Finland

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir