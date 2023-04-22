Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Central Ostrobothnia, Finland

8 properties total found
Townhouse in Toholampi, Finland
Townhouse
Toholampi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! For sale a good one-bedro…
House in Kokkola, Finland
House
Kokkola, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residence…
House in Karhi, Finland
House
Karhi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Marinkainen area, …
House in Kannus, Finland
House
Kannus, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Atmosphere house ( 84/126…
Townhouse in Toholampi, Finland
Townhouse
Toholampi, Finland
Price on request
House in Kokkola, Finland
House
Kokkola, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse in Veteli, Finland
Townhouse
Veteli, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment in Veteli,…
House in Kaelviae, Finland
House
Kaelviae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy !!!House for permanent residence…

