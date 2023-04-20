Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Southern Finland
  5. Lahden seutukunta
  6. Artjaervi
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Artjaervi, Finland

5 room housein Suurikylae, Finland
5 room house
Suurikylae, Finland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 154 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 148,000
House in Artyarvi for permanent residence. Spacious living room and 5 bedrooms. Own sauna wi…
