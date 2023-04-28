Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Estonia
  3. Harju maakond
  4. Viimsi vald
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Viimsi vald, Estonia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 room apartment in Viimsi, Estonia
4 room apartment
Viimsi, Estonia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 495,000
For decades, this area has been highly valued by the residents of the capital. It is located…
4 room apartment in Viimsi, Estonia
4 room apartment
Viimsi, Estonia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 515,000
For decades, this area has been highly valued by the residents of the capital. It is located…

Properties features in Viimsi vald, Estonia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir