Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Estonia
  3. Harju maakond
  4. Tallinn
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Tallinn, Estonia

Tallinn
17
Apartment To archive
Clear all
19 properties total found
4 room apartment in Viimsi, Estonia
4 room apartment
Viimsi, Estonia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 495,000
For decades, this area has been highly valued by the residents of the capital. It is located…
2 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m² 14/14 Floor
€ 536,894
Kalevi Panorama consists of three unique 14-storey apartment buildings.The residence is equi…
1 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
1 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 5/14 Floor
€ 245,434
Kalevi Panorama consists of three unique 14-storey apartment buildings.The residence is equi…
2 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 4/14 Floor
€ 269,900
Kalevi Panorama consists of three unique 14-storey apartment buildings.The residence is equi…
4 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
4 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 143 m² 14/14 Floor
€ 769,306
Kalevi Panorama is a luxurious residential complex that comprises of three stunning 14-store…
2 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 74 m² 11/14 Floor
€ 332,479
Kalevi Panorama consists of three unique 14-storey apartment buildings.The residence is equi…
2 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 7/14 Floor
€ 301,998
Kalevi Panorama consists of three unique 14-storey apartment buildings.The residence is equi…
2 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 6/14 Floor
€ 280,672
Kalevi Panorama consists of three unique 14-storey apartment buildings.The residence is equi…
4 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
4 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 124 m² 12/14 Floor
€ 624,456
Kalevi Panorama consists of three unique 14-storey apartment buildings.The residence is equi…
2 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 11/14 Floor
€ 334,208
Kalevi Panorama consists of three unique 14-storey apartment buildings.The residence is equi…
2 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 9/14 Floor
€ 316,221
Kalevi Panorama is a luxurious residential complex that comprises of three stunning 14-store…
2 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² 9/14 Floor
€ 303,878
Kalevi Panorama is a luxurious residential complex that comprises of three stunning 14-store…
2 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² 4/14 Floor
€ 269,900
Kalevi Panorama consists of three unique 14-storey apartment buildings.The residence is equi…
4 room apartment in Viimsi, Estonia
4 room apartment
Viimsi, Estonia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 515,000
For decades, this area has been highly valued by the residents of the capital. It is located…
2 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 77 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 235,000
3-room apartment on two floors. On the first floor there is a hallway, kitchen, bedroom with…
3 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
3 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 179,000
A 4-room apartment with a good and spacious layout in Mustamäe's highly rated STONE HOU…
2 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 134,995
Kuldnoka 6 apartment building is located just a 5-minute walk from the "Marja" bus…
1 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
1 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 104,995
A bright cozy renovated apartment by the sea.The bedroom has a built-in wardrobe with mirror…
1 room apartment in Tallinn, Estonia
1 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 209,000
Located in the heart of the city, the studio apartment with a sauna and a large balcony has …

Properties features in Tallinn, Estonia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir