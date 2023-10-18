Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sillamaee linn, Estonia

1 property total found
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with меблирована полностью in Sillamaee linn, Estonia
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with меблирована полностью
Sillamaee linn, Estonia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/4
To offer near the sandy shore in the city of Sillamäe is a cozy, bright, freshly renovated 2…
€33,000

Properties features in Sillamaee linn, Estonia

cheap
luxury
