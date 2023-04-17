Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Estonia
  3. Harju maakond
  4. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Harju maakond, Estonia

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 4 roomsin Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
Penthouse 4 rooms
Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
4 Number of rooms 155 m² 20/20 Floor
€ 689,900
Penthouse apartment with panoramic views on the top floor of a 20-storey residential and bus…

Properties features in Harju maakond, Estonia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir