Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Estonia
  3. Harju maakond
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Harju maakond, Estonia

Tallinn
1
House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room housein Viimsi, Estonia
3 room house
Viimsi, Estonia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 650,000
When designing the Põõsa tee terraced house, architect Vahur Sova based his approach on the …
Housein Rae vald, Estonia
House
Rae vald, Estonia
296 m²
€ 307,000
New spacious house of 296 m2, built in 2020. The house is designed for a family who will app…

Properties features in Harju maakond, Estonia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir