Tallinn
25 properties total found
4 room apartment
Viimsi, Estonia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 495,000
For decades, this area has been highly valued by the residents of the capital. It is located…
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
87 m²
14/14 Floor
€ 536,894
Kalevi Panorama consists of three unique 14-storey apartment buildings.The residence is equi…
1 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
5/14 Floor
€ 245,434
Kalevi Panorama consists of three unique 14-storey apartment buildings.The residence is equi…
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
72 m²
4/14 Floor
€ 269,900
Kalevi Panorama consists of three unique 14-storey apartment buildings.The residence is equi…
4 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
143 m²
14/14 Floor
€ 769,306
Kalevi Panorama is a luxurious residential complex that comprises of three stunning 14-store…
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
74 m²
11/14 Floor
€ 332,479
Kalevi Panorama consists of three unique 14-storey apartment buildings.The residence is equi…
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
72 m²
7/14 Floor
€ 301,998
Kalevi Panorama consists of three unique 14-storey apartment buildings.The residence is equi…
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
72 m²
6/14 Floor
€ 280,672
Kalevi Panorama consists of three unique 14-storey apartment buildings.The residence is equi…
4 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
124 m²
12/14 Floor
€ 624,456
Kalevi Panorama consists of three unique 14-storey apartment buildings.The residence is equi…
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
11/14 Floor
€ 334,208
Kalevi Panorama consists of three unique 14-storey apartment buildings.The residence is equi…
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
74 m²
9/14 Floor
€ 316,221
Kalevi Panorama is a luxurious residential complex that comprises of three stunning 14-store…
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
9/14 Floor
€ 303,878
Kalevi Panorama is a luxurious residential complex that comprises of three stunning 14-store…
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
4/14 Floor
€ 269,900
Kalevi Panorama consists of three unique 14-storey apartment buildings.The residence is equi…
3 room house
Viimsi, Estonia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 650,000
When designing the Põõsa tee terraced house, architect Vahur Sova based his approach on the …
4 room apartment
Viimsi, Estonia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 515,000
For decades, this area has been highly valued by the residents of the capital. It is located…
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
77 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 235,000
3-room apartment on two floors. On the first floor there is a hallway, kitchen, bedroom with…
3 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
2/9 Floor
€ 179,000
A 4-room apartment with a good and spacious layout in Mustamäe's highly rated STONE HOU…
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
7/9 Floor
€ 134,995
Kuldnoka 6 apartment building is located just a 5-minute walk from the "Marja" bus…
1 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 104,995
A bright cozy renovated apartment by the sea.The bedroom has a built-in wardrobe with mirror…
1 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
2/8 Floor
€ 209,000
Located in the heart of the city, the studio apartment with a sauna and a large balcony has …
Penthouse 4 rooms
Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
4 Number of rooms
155 m²
20/20 Floor
€ 689,900
Penthouse apartment with panoramic views on the top floor of a 20-storey residential and bus…
6 room apartment
Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
6 Number of rooms
110 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 447,000
Cozy apartment in a historic small apartment building next to the beautiful Kadriorg park, w…
3 room apartment
Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
70 m²
6/14 Floor
€ 215,700
Panoramic view of the whole Tallinn Modern and comfortable apartment with stunning panora…
4 room apartment
Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
4 Number of rooms
150 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 360,500
Exclusive residences by the sea Unique residential complex of premium class, consisting o…
House
Rae vald, Estonia
296 m²
€ 307,000
New spacious house of 296 m2, built in 2020. The house is designed for a family who will app…
