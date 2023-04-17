Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Estonia
  3. Harju maakond

Residential properties for sale in Harju maakond, Estonia

Tallinn
20
25 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Viimsi, Estonia
4 room apartment
Viimsi, Estonia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 495,000
For decades, this area has been highly valued by the residents of the capital. It is located…
2 room apartmentin Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m² 14/14 Floor
€ 536,894
Kalevi Panorama consists of three unique 14-storey apartment buildings.The residence is equi…
1 room apartmentin Tallinn, Estonia
1 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 5/14 Floor
€ 245,434
Kalevi Panorama consists of three unique 14-storey apartment buildings.The residence is equi…
2 room apartmentin Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 4/14 Floor
€ 269,900
Kalevi Panorama consists of three unique 14-storey apartment buildings.The residence is equi…
4 room apartmentin Tallinn, Estonia
4 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 143 m² 14/14 Floor
€ 769,306
Kalevi Panorama is a luxurious residential complex that comprises of three stunning 14-store…
2 room apartmentin Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 74 m² 11/14 Floor
€ 332,479
Kalevi Panorama consists of three unique 14-storey apartment buildings.The residence is equi…
2 room apartmentin Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 7/14 Floor
€ 301,998
Kalevi Panorama consists of three unique 14-storey apartment buildings.The residence is equi…
2 room apartmentin Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 6/14 Floor
€ 280,672
Kalevi Panorama consists of three unique 14-storey apartment buildings.The residence is equi…
4 room apartmentin Tallinn, Estonia
4 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 124 m² 12/14 Floor
€ 624,456
Kalevi Panorama consists of three unique 14-storey apartment buildings.The residence is equi…
2 room apartmentin Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 11/14 Floor
€ 334,208
Kalevi Panorama consists of three unique 14-storey apartment buildings.The residence is equi…
2 room apartmentin Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 9/14 Floor
€ 316,221
Kalevi Panorama is a luxurious residential complex that comprises of three stunning 14-store…
2 room apartmentin Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² 9/14 Floor
€ 303,878
Kalevi Panorama is a luxurious residential complex that comprises of three stunning 14-store…
2 room apartmentin Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² 4/14 Floor
€ 269,900
Kalevi Panorama consists of three unique 14-storey apartment buildings.The residence is equi…
3 room housein Viimsi, Estonia
3 room house
Viimsi, Estonia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 650,000
When designing the Põõsa tee terraced house, architect Vahur Sova based his approach on the …
4 room apartmentin Viimsi, Estonia
4 room apartment
Viimsi, Estonia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 515,000
For decades, this area has been highly valued by the residents of the capital. It is located…
2 room apartmentin Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 77 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 235,000
3-room apartment on two floors. On the first floor there is a hallway, kitchen, bedroom with…
3 room apartmentin Tallinn, Estonia
3 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 179,000
A 4-room apartment with a good and spacious layout in Mustamäe's highly rated STONE HOU…
2 room apartmentin Tallinn, Estonia
2 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 134,995
Kuldnoka 6 apartment building is located just a 5-minute walk from the "Marja" bus…
1 room apartmentin Tallinn, Estonia
1 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 104,995
A bright cozy renovated apartment by the sea.The bedroom has a built-in wardrobe with mirror…
1 room apartmentin Tallinn, Estonia
1 room apartment
Tallinn, Estonia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 209,000
Located in the heart of the city, the studio apartment with a sauna and a large balcony has …
Penthouse 4 roomsin Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
Penthouse 4 rooms
Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
4 Number of rooms 155 m² 20/20 Floor
€ 689,900
Penthouse apartment with panoramic views on the top floor of a 20-storey residential and bus…
6 room apartmentin Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
6 room apartment
Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
6 Number of rooms 110 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 447,000
Cozy apartment in a historic small apartment building next to the beautiful Kadriorg park, w…
3 room apartmentin Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
3 room apartment
Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m² 6/14 Floor
€ 215,700
Panoramic view of the whole Tallinn Modern and comfortable apartment with stunning panora…
4 room apartmentin Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
4 room apartment
Kesklinna linnaosa, Estonia
4 Number of rooms 150 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 360,500
Exclusive residences by the sea Unique residential complex of premium class, consisting o…
Housein Rae vald, Estonia
House
Rae vald, Estonia
296 m²
€ 307,000
New spacious house of 296 m2, built in 2020. The house is designed for a family who will app…

Properties features in Harju maakond, Estonia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir