Eritrea
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Eritrea
New houses in Eritrea
All new buildings in Eritrea
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Eritrea
Residential
Apartment in Eritrea
House in Eritrea
Land in Eritrea
Luxury Properties in Eritrea
Find an Agent in Eritrea
Real estate agencies in Eritrea
Agents in Eritrea
Commercial
All commercial properties in Eritrea
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Eritrea
Find an Agent in Eritrea
Real estate agencies in Eritrea
Agents in Eritrea
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Eritrea
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Eritrea
Northen Red Sea Region
Residential properties for sale in Northen Red Sea Region, Eritrea
Clear all
1 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Apartment
Northen Red Sea Region, Eritrea
280 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 5,391
Properties features in Northen Red Sea Region, Eritrea
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map