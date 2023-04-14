Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Studios for Sale in Egypt

1 room studio apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 49,000
Welcoming you all to our new and inspiring project “Majra” ! Majra is Located a…
1 room studio apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 39,000
Ever heard of TURTLE BEACH RESORT?  No? Then it's time!   Fantastic proj…
1 room studio apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 32,030
Affordable Real Estate in Hurghada Promenade Up to 4 years payment plan La Bella Resor…
1 room studio apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 30,500
We welcome you to our new inspiring project, La Bella Resort. Situated in one of the best lo…

