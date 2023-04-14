Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Red Sea Governorate
  4. Villas

Villas for sale in Red Sea Governorate, Egypt

Hurghada
4
4 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Hurghada, Egypt
Villa 3 room villa
Hurghada, Egypt
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 1
€ 117,626
3 bedroom villa for sale in Hermitage Resort – Makadi.   Plot: 804 m2 BU…
Villa 4 room villain Hurghada, Egypt
Villa 4 room villa
Hurghada, Egypt
9 Number of rooms 4 bath 290 m² 3 Floor
€ 299,000
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
Villa 4 room villain Hurghada, Egypt
Villa 4 room villa
Hurghada, Egypt
9 Number of rooms 4 bath 340 m² 2 Floor
€ 384,000
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
Villa 6 room villain Hurghada, Egypt
Villa 6 room villa
Hurghada, Egypt
6 bath
€ 900,000
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…

