Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Red Sea Governorate
  4. Studios

Studios for Sale in Red Sea Governorate, Egypt

Hurghada
10
Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 49,000
Welcoming you all to our new and inspiring project “Majra” ! Majra is Located a…
1 room studio apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 28,728
Spacious studio for sale in Tiba Golden Resort.   3rd floor BUA: 56 m2 Room…
1 room studio apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 75,371
Hawaii Resort in Sahl Hasheesh is a project developed with a Hawaiian theme leading to a con…
1 room studio apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 39,000
Ever heard of TURTLE BEACH RESORT?  No? Then it's time!   Fantastic proj…
1 room studio apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 23,975
The design of Aqua Tropical Resort is based on a beautiful modern feel along with its tropic…
1 room studio apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 75,371
Hawaii Resort in Sahl Hasheesh is a project developed with a Hawaiian theme leading to a con…
1 room studio apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 22,564
La Bella Palace A new secure compound has a large swimming pool. There are a variety of 1 …
1 room studio apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 32,030
Affordable Real Estate in Hurghada Promenade Up to 4 years payment plan La Bella Resor…
1 room studio apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 30,500
We welcome you to our new inspiring project, La Bella Resort. Situated in one of the best lo…

Properties features in Red Sea Governorate, Egypt

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir