Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Red Sea Governorate
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Red Sea Governorate, Egypt

Hurghada
9
House To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
4 room housein Hurghada, Egypt
4 room house
Hurghada, Egypt
€ 250,000
4 bedroom villa with private pool for sale in Mubarak 6   Villa is located in Mub…
4 room housein Hurghada, Egypt
4 room house
Hurghada, Egypt
4 Number of rooms
€ 250,000
4 bedroom villa with private pool for sale in Mubarak 6   Villa is located in Mub…
Housein Hurghada, Egypt
House
Hurghada, Egypt
700 m²
€ 859,577
Villa for sale in JAMARAN - Sahl Hasheesh   Highlights: - Panoramic sea view …
2 room housein Hurghada, Egypt
2 room house
Hurghada, Egypt
3 Number of rooms 135 m²
€ 131,199
3 bedroom villa for sale in Makadi.   Fully furnished and fully upgraded villa wi…
4 room housein Hurghada, Egypt
4 room house
Hurghada, Egypt
4 Number of rooms 450 m²
€ 285,700
Amazing private villa for sale in Magawish   Plot: 320 m2 BUA: 420 m2 Total…
Villa 3 room villain Hurghada, Egypt
Villa 3 room villa
Hurghada, Egypt
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 1
€ 117,626
3 bedroom villa for sale in Hermitage Resort – Makadi.   Plot: 804 m2 BU…
Villa 4 room villain Hurghada, Egypt
Villa 4 room villa
Hurghada, Egypt
9 Number of rooms 4 bath 290 m² 3 Floor
€ 299,000
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
Villa 4 room villain Hurghada, Egypt
Villa 4 room villa
Hurghada, Egypt
9 Number of rooms 4 bath 340 m² 2 Floor
€ 384,000
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
Villa 6 room villain Hurghada, Egypt
Villa 6 room villa
Hurghada, Egypt
6 bath
€ 900,000
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…

Properties features in Red Sea Governorate, Egypt

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir