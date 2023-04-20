Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Matrouh
  4. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Matrouh, Egypt

El Alamein
1
1 property total found
Duplex 5 bedroomsin El Alamein, Egypt
Duplex 5 bedrooms
El Alamein, Egypt
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 500 m²
€ 600,000
5 bedrooms 4 bathrooms and a big garden in Marina North Coast Egypt.

Properties features in Matrouh, Egypt

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
