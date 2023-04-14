Egypt
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Egypt
New houses in Egypt
All new buildings in Egypt
3
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Egypt
Residential
Apartment in Egypt
Studio apartment
House in Egypt
Land in Egypt
Luxury Properties in Egypt
Find an Agent in Egypt
Real estate agencies in Egypt
Agents in Egypt
Commercial
All commercial properties in Egypt
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Egypt
Find an Agent in Egypt
Real estate agencies in Egypt
Agents in Egypt
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Egypt
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Egypt
Red Sea Governorate
Hurghada
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Hurghada, Egypt
Villa
Clear all
2 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 4 room villa
Hurghada, Egypt
9 Number of rooms
4 bath
290 m²
3 Floor
€ 299,000
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
Villa 4 room villa
Hurghada, Egypt
9 Number of rooms
4 bath
340 m²
2 Floor
€ 384,000
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
Properties features in Hurghada, Egypt
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map