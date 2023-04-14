Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Red Sea Governorate
  4. Hurghada
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Hurghada, Egypt

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Hurghada, Egypt
Villa 4 room villa
Hurghada, Egypt
9 Number of rooms 4 bath 290 m² 3 Floor
€ 299,000
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
Villa 4 room villain Hurghada, Egypt
Villa 4 room villa
Hurghada, Egypt
9 Number of rooms 4 bath 340 m² 2 Floor
€ 384,000
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…

Properties features in Hurghada, Egypt

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir