Studios for Sale in Hurghada, Egypt
9 properties total found
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 49,000
Welcoming you all to our new and inspiring project “Majra” ! Majra is Located a…
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 28,728
Spacious studio for sale in Tiba Golden Resort. 3rd floor BUA: 56 m2 Room…
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 75,371
Hawaii Resort in Sahl Hasheesh is a project developed with a Hawaiian theme leading to a con…
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 39,000
Ever heard of TURTLE BEACH RESORT? No? Then it's time! Fantastic proj…
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
31 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 23,975
The design of Aqua Tropical Resort is based on a beautiful modern feel along with its tropic…
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 75,371
Hawaii Resort in Sahl Hasheesh is a project developed with a Hawaiian theme leading to a con…
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 22,564
La Bella Palace A new secure compound has a large swimming pool. There are a variety of 1 …
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 32,030
Affordable Real Estate in Hurghada Promenade Up to 4 years payment plan La Bella Resor…
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 30,500
We welcome you to our new inspiring project, La Bella Resort. Situated in one of the best lo…
Properties features in Hurghada, Egypt
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
