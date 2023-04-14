Egypt
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Egypt
New houses in Egypt
All new buildings in Egypt
3
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Egypt
Residential
Apartment in Egypt
Studio apartment
House in Egypt
Land in Egypt
Luxury Properties in Egypt
Find an Agent in Egypt
Real estate agencies in Egypt
Agents in Egypt
Commercial
All commercial properties in Egypt
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Egypt
Find an Agent in Egypt
Real estate agencies in Egypt
Agents in Egypt
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Egypt
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Egypt
Red Sea Governorate
Hurghada
Apartments for sale
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Hurghada, Egypt
Apartment
Clear all
23 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 54,000
Affordable Properties in Hurghada Promenade Up to 4 years payment plan La Bella Resort…
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 49,000
Welcoming you all to our new and inspiring project “Majra” ! Majra is Located a…
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 54,821
Affordable Properties in Hurghada Promenade Up to 4 years payment plan La Bella Resort…
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 39,000
Ever heard of TURTLE BEACH RESORT? No? Then it's time! Fantastic proj…
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 61,271
La Bella Resort Hurghada is a new and inspiring project. It comprises of 149 units in total …
3 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
128 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 103,750
Affordable Real Estate in Hurghada Promenade Up to 4 years payment plan La Bella Resor…
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 22,620
Studio for sale in Oasis Resort. Studio is located on the 1st floor with outwar…
3 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
128 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 103,600
La Bella Resort Hurghada is a new and inspiring project. It comprises of 149 units in total …
2 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 68,526
Affordable Properties in Hurghada Promenade Up to 4 years payment plan La Bella Resort…
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 52,378
Affordable Properties in Hurghada Promenade Up to 4 years payment plan L…
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 32,030
Affordable Real Estate in Hurghada Promenade Up to 4 years payment plan La Bella Resor…
2 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
93 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 74,000
La Bella Resort Hurghada is a new and inspiring project. It comprises of 149 units in total …
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 63,000
Ever heard of TURTLE BEACH RESORT? No? Then it's time! Fantastic proj…
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 49,768
La Bella Resort Hurghada is a new and inspiring project. It comprises of 149 units in total …
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 30,500
We welcome you to our new inspiring project, La Bella Resort. Situated in one of the best lo…
3 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
125 m²
1 Floor
€ 115,000
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
2 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
93 m²
2 Floor
€ 77,000
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
4 Floor
€ 40,700
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 69,000
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
4 Floor
€ 77,000
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
4 Floor
€ 61,000
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magical blue of the Red Sea. …
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
82 m²
4 Floor
€ 86,970
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
59 m²
4 Floor
€ 53,400
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
Properties features in Hurghada, Egypt
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map