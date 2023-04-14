Egypt
Residential properties for sale in Hurghada, Egypt
133 properties total found
3 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
120 m²
€ 58,160
3-bedroom apartment in the Intercontinental area The apartment is located in a new …
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1 bath
34 m²
€ 14,038
Studio for sale in Aqua Infinity Resort Total area: 34 m2 Cost: USD15,515…
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
64 m²
€ 54,289
Fully furnished 1 bedroom apartment for sale in Selena Bay. Apartment is locate…
2 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
88 m²
€ 40,000
Cozy 2 bedroom apartment for sale in Magawish Apartment is located in Magawish …
2 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
116 m²
€ 51,575
We are proud to present you this 2 bedroom apartment in “Sara’s Residence”…
2 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
3 Number of rooms
98 m²
3 Floor
€ 58,035
2 bedroom apartment is available for sale in La Mer residential compound. 2nd f…
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
€ 16,454
New apartments in La Bella Palace La Bella Palace is located in the center of E…
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
€ 67,861
Fully furnished and well-maintained studio is offered for sale in Al Dau Heights. …
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
85 m²
€ 43,431
1 bedroom apartment for sale in Fanadir Bay 4th floor with sea view BUA: 85 …
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
78 m²
€ 27,000
Fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment for sale close to Beirut hotel Quiet buildi…
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
79 m²
€ 61,000
1 bedroom apartment in Ocean Breeze – Sahl Hasheesh. Apartment is located…
4 room house
Hurghada, Egypt
€ 250,000
4 bedroom villa with private pool for sale in Mubarak 6 Villa is located in Mub…
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
105 m²
€ 31,488
Sama Sky is located in Intercontinental area close to Al Hayat Hospital. Total 5 floors …
2 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
110 m²
€ 67,800
2 bedroom apartment for sale in Fanadir Bay 3rd floor with sea and pool view …
2 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
52 m²
€ 22,620
Fully furnished 1 bedroom apartment is available for sale in Aqua Palms Resort. …
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
€ 85,000
3 bedroom apartment for sale in Fanadir Bay 3rd floor with sea view BUA: 165…
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
48 m²
€ 45,000
Furnished studio for sale in Samra Bay Hotel & Resort. Studio is located on…
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
74 m²
€ 85,000
Furnished 1 bedroom apartment in Sun Gate – Sahl Hasheesh. Apartment is l…
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
52 m²
€ 26,267
Hurghada Hub Resort is a new ultra modern project from Sama Group. The project is located in…
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
€ 36,800
2 bedroom apartment for sale in Makadi. 2nd floor BUA: 92.5 m2 Layout: living room with…
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
49 m²
€ 29,995
Tiba Golden Resort is 14th development which promotes of name of “TIBA’S” …
Apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
92 m²
€ 53,300
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
33 m²
€ 20,811
Предлагается на продажу меблированая студия в небольшом жилом комплексе с бассейном. &nbs…
4 room house
Hurghada, Egypt
4 Number of rooms
€ 250,000
4 bedroom villa with private pool for sale in Mubarak 6 Villa is located in Mub…
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1 bath
75 m²
€ 58,310
Квартира на продажу на территории отеля. 2-й этаж Общая площадь: 75 м2 1 …
2 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2 Number of rooms
95 m²
€ 44,010
Апартаменты расположены в Макади Хайтс - зелёном малоэтажном комплексе с собственной инфраст…
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1 Number of rooms
66 m²
€ 50,000
Pool view brand new 1 bedroom apartment in Florenza Khamsin Resort. Apartment i…
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1 Number of rooms
€ 23,679
Studio for sale in Panorama Park Panorama Park is a new residential compound lo…
House
Hurghada, Egypt
700 m²
€ 859,577
Villa for sale in JAMARAN - Sahl Hasheesh Highlights: - Panoramic sea view …
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2 Number of rooms
82 m²
€ 31,261
Spacious 1 bedroom apartment in Makadi. Apartment is located on the 1st floor f…
Properties features in Hurghada, Egypt
