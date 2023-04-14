Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Egypt

1 room apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 54,000
Affordable Properties in Hurghada Promenade Up to 4 years payment plan La Bella Resort…
1 room studio apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 49,000
Welcoming you all to our new and inspiring project “Majra” ! Majra is Located a…
1 room apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 54,821
Affordable Properties in Hurghada Promenade Up to 4 years payment plan La Bella Resort…
1 room studio apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 39,000
Ever heard of TURTLE BEACH RESORT?  No? Then it's time!   Fantastic proj…
1 room apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 61,271
La Bella Resort Hurghada is a new and inspiring project. It comprises of 149 units in total …
3 room apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
3 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 103,750
Affordable Real Estate in Hurghada Promenade Up to 4 years payment plan La Bella Resor…
1 room apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 22,620
Studio for sale in Oasis Resort.   Studio is located on the 1st floor with outwar…
3 room apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
3 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 103,600
La Bella Resort Hurghada is a new and inspiring project. It comprises of 149 units in total …
2 room apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
2 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 68,526
Affordable Properties in Hurghada Promenade Up to 4 years payment plan La Bella Resort…
1 room apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 52,378
  Affordable Properties in Hurghada Promenade Up to 4 years payment plan L…
1 room studio apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 32,030
Affordable Real Estate in Hurghada Promenade Up to 4 years payment plan La Bella Resor…
2 room apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
2 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 74,000
La Bella Resort Hurghada is a new and inspiring project. It comprises of 149 units in total …
1 room apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 63,000
Ever heard of TURTLE BEACH RESORT?  No? Then it's time!   Fantastic proj…
1 room apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 49,768
La Bella Resort Hurghada is a new and inspiring project. It comprises of 149 units in total …
1 room studio apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 30,500
We welcome you to our new inspiring project, La Bella Resort. Situated in one of the best lo…
3 room apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
3 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m² 1 Floor
€ 115,000
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
2 room apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
2 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m² 2 Floor
€ 77,000
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
1 room apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 4 Floor
€ 40,700
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
1 room apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 69,000
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
1 room apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 4 Floor
€ 77,000
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
1 room apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 4 Floor
€ 61,000
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magical blue of the Red Sea. …
1 room apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m² 4 Floor
€ 86,970
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…
1 room apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 4 Floor
€ 53,400
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…

