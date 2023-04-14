Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Egypt

studios
10
1 BHK
75
2 BHK
30
3 BHK
4
Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 54,821
Affordable Properties in Hurghada Promenade Up to 4 years payment plan La Bella Resort…
1 room studio apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room studio apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 22,564
La Bella Palace A new secure compound has a large swimming pool. There are a variety of 1 …
1 room apartmentin Hurghada, Egypt
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 4 Floor
€ 53,400
Selena Bay offers magnificent apartments and villas facing the magic blue of the Red Sea. Ut…

Regions with properties for sale

Hurghada
Red Sea Governorate

Properties features in Egypt

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go