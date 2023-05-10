Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Dominican Republic

La Altagracia
24
Higueey
23
Puerto Plata
10
Salcedo
8
Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 255,366
Villa 3 room villa in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 264,486

Properties features in Dominican Republic

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir