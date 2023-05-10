Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Dominican Republic

La Altagracia
24
Higueey
23
Puerto Plata
10
Salcedo
8
3 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 182,404
Villa 2 room villa in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 255,366
Villa 3 room villa in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 264,486

