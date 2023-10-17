Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Dominican Republic

Higueey
24
La Altagracia
24
Puerto Plata
10
Salcedo
9
San Pedro de Macoris
4
46 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
€223,332
Villa 2 room villa in Veron, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa
Veron, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Вилла Дуплекс в Пунта Кане расположена в резиденции Сьюдад-дель-Соль, которая расположена в …
€76,028
Villa 6 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 093 m²
Floor 3/3
Incredible three Storey villa, in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, where lots …
€2,76M
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 900 m²
Floor 2/2
Incredible villa right on the beach, and in the golf course. Community is gated, health care…
€2,19M
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Floor 2/2
Incredible villa right on the beach, and in the golf course. Community is gated, health care…
€2,19M
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with dish washer, with restaurant in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with dish washer, with restaurant
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 095 m²
Floor 3/3
The villa presents a contemporary architecture with tropical inspiration, where natural mate…
€2,47M
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxury oceanfront villas with exquisite decorations are available for sale. The gorgeous Atl…
€665,245
Villa 2 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
Come enjoy unforgettable moment with your love ones in Camu, Puerto Plata, in connection wit…
€498,934
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 077 m²
Floor 2/2
This Villa is developed on a plot of 3,128 m² and has a construction area of ​​approximately…
€5,12M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 520 m²
Floor 1/1
Great Investment Opportunity for Airbnb Business! Exclusive opportunity to acquire this Bout…
€949,400
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with dish washer, with restaurant in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with dish washer, with restaurant
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 2/2
Located in the exclusive community of Las Iguanas in Cap Cana. Beautiful and comfortable 4-b…
€864,819
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
Floor 2/2
5 large bedrooms upstairs and 3 ensuite bathrooms, Large owners suite complete with two full…
€2,38M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 110 m²
Floor 1/1
The house sits on two homesites with a total area of 110,333 sq ft and a construction area o…
€10,83M
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/1
Contemporary & minimalistic brand new villa in our signature community. Over an acre of land…
€4,70M
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 1/1
Wake up in the morning, step out in your terrace and feel the gentle sea breeze. Build your …
€10,26M
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Floor 2/2
This spectacular villa has 5 large bedrooms for 12 guests.Beautiful garden and large pool fo…
€2,83M
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 511 m²
Floor 1/1
A Unique Chance To Own Waterfront Real Estate In The Dominican RepublicExtensive tile terrac…
€5,61M
Villa 4 room villa with fridge, with stove, with dish washer in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa with fridge, with stove, with dish washer
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 850 m²
Floor 1/1
The large Mediterranean-style great room impresses as much as the sandy beach frontage and l…
€3,40M
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with restaurant, with бассейн in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with restaurant, with бассейн
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€201,474
Villa 9 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Nagua, Dominican Republic
Villa 9 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Nagua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 880 m²
Floor 2/2
Urbanization with private security Plot of 2.916 m2 facing the sea Villa with two floors and…
€5,32M
Villa 6 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 806 m²
Floor 2/2
Esa Villa is a contemporary refuge that exudes a serene atmosphere where the exterior panora…
€2,47M
Villa 6 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 816 m²
Floor 2/2
Meet the new dimensions of luxury in a design that reinterprets minimalism in this piece fro…
€2,95M
Villa 6 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 036 m²
Floor 2/2
In this villa, the spaces make up a structure that explores geometric dimensions with exquis…
€3,52M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 175 m²
Floor 2/2
Explore new dimensions and exciting moments in a seven-bedroom stylish home. A design that i…
€3,52M
Villa 9 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 9 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 714 m²
Floor 2/2
The design contemplates a covered canopy area, without a front enclosure and with direct acc…
€4,94M
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with dish washer, with бассейн in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with dish washer, with бассейн
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 298 m²
Floor 1/2
Nice house in pre-construction, 8 months to finish, contract to be signed with 50% of down.4…
€342,126
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 2 991 m²
Floor 1/2
This magnificent property is located next to Caleton Beach Club and Eden Roc hotel, on natur…
€7,60M
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/1
Built as a whole on one level and consists of: marquee, social areas, service and rooms; wit…
€755,528
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Floor 2/3
Nice villa, 4 bedrooms, big yard, private beach, access to Punta Cana resort amenitie3s, suc…
€1,14M
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with dish washer, with бассейн in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with dish washer, with бассейн
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 365 m²
Floor 2/2
Beautiful home with private beach access to the Lopesan resort, walking distance. 3 bedrooms…
€475,175

