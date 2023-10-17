UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Dominican Republic
Villas
Villas for sale in Dominican Republic
Higueey
24
La Altagracia
24
Puerto Plata
10
Salcedo
9
San Pedro de Macoris
4
Villa
Clear all
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
2
2
145 m²
1
€223,332
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Veron, Dominican Republic
2
2
112 m²
Вилла Дуплекс в Пунта Кане расположена в резиденции Сьюдад-дель-Соль, которая расположена в …
€76,028
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
7
6
1 093 m²
3/3
Incredible three Storey villa, in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, where lots …
€2,76M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
5
5
900 m²
2/2
Incredible villa right on the beach, and in the golf course. Community is gated, health care…
€2,19M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
5
5
800 m²
2/2
Incredible villa right on the beach, and in the golf course. Community is gated, health care…
€2,19M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with dish washer, with restaurant
Higueey, Dominican Republic
6
4
1 095 m²
3/3
The villa presents a contemporary architecture with tropical inspiration, where natural mate…
€2,47M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4
3
176 m²
1/1
Luxury oceanfront villas with exquisite decorations are available for sale. The gorgeous Atl…
€665,245
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
4
2
200 m²
1/1
Come enjoy unforgettable moment with your love ones in Camu, Puerto Plata, in connection wit…
€498,934
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
6
6
1 077 m²
2/2
This Villa is developed on a plot of 3,128 m² and has a construction area of approximately…
€5,12M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
10
6
520 m²
1/1
Great Investment Opportunity for Airbnb Business! Exclusive opportunity to acquire this Bout…
€949,400
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with dish washer, with restaurant
Higueey, Dominican Republic
5
4
500 m²
2/2
Located in the exclusive community of Las Iguanas in Cap Cana. Beautiful and comfortable 4-b…
€864,819
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
10
6
800 m²
2/2
5 large bedrooms upstairs and 3 ensuite bathrooms, Large owners suite complete with two full…
€2,38M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
8
8
1 110 m²
1/1
The house sits on two homesites with a total area of 110,333 sq ft and a construction area o…
€10,83M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
6
5
1 000 m²
1/1
Contemporary & minimalistic brand new villa in our signature community. Over an acre of land…
€4,70M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
6
5
1 200 m²
1/1
Wake up in the morning, step out in your terrace and feel the gentle sea breeze. Build your …
€10,26M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
6
5
800 m²
2/2
This spectacular villa has 5 large bedrooms for 12 guests.Beautiful garden and large pool fo…
€2,83M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
5
6
511 m²
1/1
A Unique Chance To Own Waterfront Real Estate In The Dominican RepublicExtensive tile terrac…
€5,61M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with fridge, with stove, with dish washer
Sosua, Dominican Republic
5
4
850 m²
1/1
The large Mediterranean-style great room impresses as much as the sandy beach frontage and l…
€3,40M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with restaurant, with бассейн
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
7
3
124 m²
2/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€201,474
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Nagua, Dominican Republic
10
10
880 m²
2/2
Urbanization with private security Plot of 2.916 m2 facing the sea Villa with two floors and…
€5,32M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
7
7
806 m²
2/2
Esa Villa is a contemporary refuge that exudes a serene atmosphere where the exterior panora…
€2,47M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
7
6
816 m²
2/2
Meet the new dimensions of luxury in a design that reinterprets minimalism in this piece fro…
€2,95M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
7
6
1 036 m²
2/2
In this villa, the spaces make up a structure that explores geometric dimensions with exquis…
€3,52M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
8
8
1 175 m²
2/2
Explore new dimensions and exciting moments in a seven-bedroom stylish home. A design that i…
€3,52M
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
11
10
1 714 m²
2/2
The design contemplates a covered canopy area, without a front enclosure and with direct acc…
€4,94M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with dish washer, with бассейн
Higueey, Dominican Republic
5
3
298 m²
1/2
Nice house in pre-construction, 8 months to finish, contract to be signed with 50% of down.4…
€342,126
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
8
9
2 991 m²
1/2
This magnificent property is located next to Caleton Beach Club and Eden Roc hotel, on natur…
€7,60M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3
3
290 m²
1/1
Built as a whole on one level and consists of: marquee, social areas, service and rooms; wit…
€755,528
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
4
5
700 m²
2/3
Nice villa, 4 bedrooms, big yard, private beach, access to Punta Cana resort amenitie3s, suc…
€1,14M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with dish washer, with бассейн
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3
3
365 m²
2/2
Beautiful home with private beach access to the Lopesan resort, walking distance. 3 bedrooms…
€475,175
Recommend
