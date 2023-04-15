Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Sosua, Dominican Republic

Villa 2 room villain Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 252,173
Villa 3 room villain Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 258 m² Number of floors 2
€ 261,179
Penthouse 2 roomsin Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Penthouse 2 rooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 129 m² 45/5 Floor
€ 252,173
1 room apartmentin Cabarete, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 126,086

