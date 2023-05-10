Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Dominican Republic

7 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 255,366
Villa 3 room villa in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 264,486
Penthouse 3 rooms in Dominican Republic, Dominican Republic
Penthouse 3 rooms
Dominican Republic, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 45/5
€ 346,568
Penthouse 2 rooms in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Penthouse 2 rooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 45/5
€ 255,366
1 room apartment in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 127,683
2 room apartment in Dominican Republic, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Dominican Republic, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 182,404
2 room house in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2 room house
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 273,606

