Villas for sale in Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic

6 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa in Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa
Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Situated in the picturesque and tranquil Dominicus area of Bayahibe, this spectacular 92.4…
€255,815
Villa 6 room villa in Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 room villa
Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 980 m²
Elegant and modern, villa Los Mangos is located in the heart of Casa de Campo, facing due ea…
€1,89M
Villa 4 room villa in Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa
Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 453 m²
This elegantly appointed villa represents everything you imagine a Caribbean paradise home t…
€2,56M
Villa 3 room villa in Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa
Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Spectacular Ocean View Penthouse along the Caribbean sea Captivating and breathtaking is th…
€615,852
Villa 5 room villa in Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa
Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 385 m²
A breathtaking pristine and modern residence with all the aspects of both a full-time reside…
€942,727
Villa 5 room villa in Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa
Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 507 m²
It is a sophisticated and luxurious villa that reflects that unique merging of vision and ar…
€2,80M

Properties features in Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
