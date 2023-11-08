Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Dominican Republic
  4. Santo Domingo Province

Residential properties for sale in Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic

houses
7
7 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa in Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa
Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Situated in the picturesque and tranquil Dominicus area of Bayahibe, this spectacular 92.4…
€252,556
Villa 6 room villa in Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 room villa
Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 980 m²
Elegant and modern, villa Los Mangos is located in the heart of Casa de Campo, facing due ea…
€1,87M
Villa 4 room villa in Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa
Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 453 m²
This elegantly appointed villa represents everything you imagine a Caribbean paradise home t…
€2,53M
Villa 3 room villa in Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa
Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Spectacular Ocean View Penthouse along the Caribbean sea Captivating and breathtaking is th…
Price on request
3 room townhouse in Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic
3 room townhouse
Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Constructed on two levels, townhouse enjoys abundant natural light and a layout designed for…
€837,176
Villa 5 room villa in Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa
Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 385 m²
A breathtaking pristine and modern residence with all the aspects of both a full-time reside…
€930,715
Villa 5 room villa in Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa
Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 507 m²
It is a sophisticated and luxurious villa that reflects that unique merging of vision and ar…
€2,76M

Properties features in Santo Domingo Province, Dominican Republic

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir