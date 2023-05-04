Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

3 room apartment in Zona Colonial, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Zona Colonial, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 314 m² 16/17 Floor
€ 708,390
Brand new tower in the heart of Downtown Santo Domingo, the rich area of Gazcue, overlooking…
2 room apartment in Zona Colonial, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Zona Colonial, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 162 m² 6/21 Floor
€ 249,753
2 bedrooms, master bedroom with bathroom and walk-in-closet, 2.5 bathrooms, fitted kitchen, …
3 room apartment in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m² 9/16 Floor
€ 517,669
9th floor beautiful ocean and park view apartment Large balcony, wigth an incredible view of…
5 room apartment in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
5 room apartment
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 638 m² 16/17 Floor
€ 1,407,698
Brand new 5 bedrooms penthouse, huge living room overlooking the ocean, huge balcony dominat…
6 room house in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
6 room house
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
7 Number of rooms 10 bath 800 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 1,498,517
High end luxurious house at the heart of Down Town Santo Domingo, where you can barely find …

Properties features in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
