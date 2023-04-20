Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. San Pedro de Macoris
  4. Villas

Villas for sale in San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic

San Pedro de Macoris
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa
San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 457 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 874,706
Laying inside of the community built by the Bahia Principe hotel chain, Playa Nueva Romana i…
Villa 4 room villain Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa
Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 270 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 546,691
Located in the most exclusive area of Playa Nueva Romana, a private community that serves th…

Properties features in San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir