Houses for sale in San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic

4 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 900 m²
Floor 2/2
Incredible villa right on the beach, and in the golf course. Community is gated, health care…
€2,18M
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Floor 2/2
Incredible villa right on the beach, and in the golf course. Community is gated, health care…
€2,18M
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with stove, with dish washer in San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with stove, with dish washer
San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 457 m²
Floor 2/2
Laying inside of the community built by the Bahia Principe hotel chain, Playa Nueva Romana i…
€907,991
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Floor 1/2
Located in the most exclusive area of Playa Nueva Romana, a private community that serves th…
€567,494

