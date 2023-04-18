Dominican Republic
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Dominican Republic
New houses in Dominican Republic
All new buildings in Dominican Republic
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Dominican Republic
Residential
Apartment in Dominican Republic
House in Dominican Republic
Villa
Land in Dominican Republic
Luxury Properties in Dominican Republic
Find an Agent in Dominican Republic
Real estate agencies in Dominican Republic
Agents in Dominican Republic
Commercial
All commercial properties in Dominican Republic
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Dominican Republic
Find an Agent in Dominican Republic
Real estate agencies in Dominican Republic
Agents in Dominican Republic
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Dominican Republic
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Dominican Republic
Samana
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Samana, Dominican Republic
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room house
Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
215 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 270,031
Modern Villas in Metro Country ClubLocated in the tourist center of Juan Dolio, in the Metro…
2 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
136 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 274,334
BRIGHT, SMART TROPICAL SPACES!Modern sophistication meets tropical life. Villa Sunbreeze mer…
1 room apartment
Friusa, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
106 m²
5/4 Floor
€ 237,078
An innovative concept ideal for investment, which integrates your experienceliving with the …
1 room apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
97 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 128,151
Come and discover this apartment in a tropical garden. It is located on the 1st floor of a …
3 room house
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
345 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 686,521
Live in a place where nature and the comfort of the house of your dreams are combined in per…
Villa 5 room villa
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
1 200 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 9,885,899
Wake up in the morning, step out in your terrace and feel the gentle sea breeze. Build your …
2 room apartment
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 118,997
Fully furnished 2 bedrooms condo, 1 bathroom, kitchen, living room, balcony, pool, shared te…
Villa 5 room villa
Higueey, Dominican Republic
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
1 077 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 4,933,796
This Villa is developed on a plot of 3,128 m² and has a construction area of approximately…
3 room apartment
Zona Colonial, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
314 m²
16/17 Floor
€ 713,982
Brand new tower in the heart of Downtown Santo Domingo, the rich area of Gazcue, overlooking…
3 room house
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
280 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 594,985
1st Level:Entrance hall- Double room-2 bathrooms-Family room-Dining room-Kitchen- Washing ar…
3 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms
3 bath
320 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 256,301
This beautiful villa is located in first-class urbanization, gated community, high-level hom…
2 room apartment
Zona Colonial, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
162 m²
6/21 Floor
€ 251,724
2 bedrooms, master bedroom with bathroom and walk-in-closet, 2.5 bathrooms, fitted kitchen, …
Properties features in Samana, Dominican Republic
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map