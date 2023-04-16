Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Salcedo, Dominican Republic

Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
10 Number of rooms 6 bath 520 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 899,716
Great Investment Opportunity for Airbnb Business! Exclusive opportunity to acquire this Bout…
Villa 5 room villain Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
10 Number of rooms 6 bath 800 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 2,251,543
5 large bedrooms upstairs and 3 ensuite bathrooms, Large owners suite complete with two full…
Villa 5 room villain Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa
Sosua, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 511 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 5,313,640
A Unique Chance To Own Waterfront Real Estate In The Dominican RepublicExtensive tile terrac…
Villa 4 room villain Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa
Sosua, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 850 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 3,400,000
The large Mediterranean-style great room impresses as much as the sandy beach frontage and l…
Villa 2 room villain Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m² Number of floors 1
€ 180,123
Villa 2 room villain Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 252,173
Villa 3 room villain Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 258 m² Number of floors 2
€ 261,179

