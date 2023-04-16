Dominican Republic
Realting.com
Dominican Republic
Puerto Plata
Sosua
Salcedo
Villas
Villas for sale in Salcedo, Dominican Republic
7 properties total found
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
10 Number of rooms
6 bath
520 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 899,716
Great Investment Opportunity for Airbnb Business! Exclusive opportunity to acquire this Bout…
Villa 5 room villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
10 Number of rooms
6 bath
800 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 2,251,543
5 large bedrooms upstairs and 3 ensuite bathrooms, Large owners suite complete with two full…
Villa 5 room villa
Sosua, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms
6 bath
511 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 5,313,640
A Unique Chance To Own Waterfront Real Estate In The Dominican RepublicExtensive tile terrac…
Villa 4 room villa
Sosua, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
850 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 3,400,000
The large Mediterranean-style great room impresses as much as the sandy beach frontage and l…
Villa 2 room villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
135 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 180,123
Villa 2 room villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 252,173
Villa 3 room villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
258 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 261,179
Properties features in Salcedo, Dominican Republic
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
