  Realting.com
  Dominican Republic
  Puerto Plata
  Sosua
  Salcedo
  Houses

Houses for sale in Salcedo, Dominican Republic

Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
10 Number of rooms 6 bath 520 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 899,716
Great Investment Opportunity for Airbnb Business! Exclusive opportunity to acquire this Bout…
Villa 5 room villain Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
10 Number of rooms 6 bath 800 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 2,251,543
5 large bedrooms upstairs and 3 ensuite bathrooms, Large owners suite complete with two full…
3 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 354,843
2 bedrooms downstairs + 1 bathroom, kitchen, dining area; master bedroom upstairs + large ba…
3 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 359,346
3 bedrooms, 3 levels, 4 full baths Within the complex you will have optional entrance to the…
3 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 315,216
3 bedrooms, 3 levels, 4 full baths Within the complex you will have optional entrance to the…
3 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 325 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 504,346
3 bedrooms, 3 levels, 4 full bathsWithin the complex you will have optional entrance to the …
4 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 464 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 715,991
Villa Majestic 4 highly furnished rooms: Capacity up to 14 people, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms…
Villa 5 room villain Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa
Sosua, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 511 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 5,313,640
A Unique Chance To Own Waterfront Real Estate In The Dominican RepublicExtensive tile terrac…
Villa 4 room villain Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa
Sosua, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 850 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 3,400,000
The large Mediterranean-style great room impresses as much as the sandy beach frontage and l…
3 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 225,154
These newly constructed Condo/Apartments are located in a beautiful gated community, just a …
Villa 2 room villain Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m² Number of floors 1
€ 180,123
Villa 2 room villain Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 252,173
Villa 3 room villain Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 258 m² Number of floors 2
€ 261,179
2 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 269,284
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, private good size pool, fully furnished, steps to the …
3 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 420 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 315,216
Stuning Villa in the heart of Soosua batey Located at 5 minuts driving distance from Interna…
2 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 207 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 343,000
This stylish home is all about relaxed living and a choice of spaces. Indoor rooms meld with…
4 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 285 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 485,883
This home offers a Mediterranean style concept of a main home, with two guest houses around …
3 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 242 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 396,181
Villa Harmony is a spacious, 3-bedroom plan that offers private, separated bedrooms and thre…
3 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 259 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 450,309
This beautiful Villa has an ultra-modern, feel good layout with several terraces and balconi…
2 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 136 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 269,915
BRIGHT, SMART TROPICAL SPACES!Modern sophistication meets tropical life. Villa Sunbreeze mer…

