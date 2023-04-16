Dominican Republic
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Dominican Republic
New houses in Dominican Republic
All new buildings in Dominican Republic
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Dominican Republic
Residential
Apartment in Dominican Republic
House in Dominican Republic
Villa
Land in Dominican Republic
Luxury Properties in Dominican Republic
Find an Agent in Dominican Republic
Real estate agencies in Dominican Republic
Agents in Dominican Republic
Commercial
All commercial properties in Dominican Republic
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Dominican Republic
Find an Agent in Dominican Republic
Real estate agencies in Dominican Republic
Agents in Dominican Republic
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Dominican Republic
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Dominican Republic
Puerto Plata
Sosua
Salcedo
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Salcedo, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Clear all
18 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
7 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
14 Number of rooms
7 bath
600 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 1,215,833
7 apartments of 1 bedroom, with their bathroom, living room, kitchen, that is ready to be op…
2 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
71 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 80,965
This project will have 340 apartments, integrating 4 parks for social and sports enjoyment, …
3 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
128 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 316,117
3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a half, living and dining area, kitchen, balcony with ocean view, fu…
3 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
155 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 324,222
3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a half, 2 floors, living and dining area, kitchen, balcony with ocea…
2 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
166 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 364,750
2 bedrooms, two bathrooms, laundry area, kitchen, living room, huge balcony/terrace with an …
2 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
140 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 353,042
At the heart of the tourist area of Sosua, where all the restaurants, bars and beaches are, …
1 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 210,744
At the heart of the tourist area of Sosua, where all the restaurants, bars and beaches are, …
1 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 105,372
At the heart of the tourist area of Sosua, where all the restaurants, bars and beaches are, …
1 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 108,975
At the heart of the tourist area of Sosua, where all the restaurants, bars and beaches are, …
3 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms
3 bath
320 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 252,173
This beautiful villa is located in first-class urbanization, gated community, high-level hom…
3 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
232 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 386,365
Stunning ocean-view penthouse located in an incredible beach access community, this condomin…
1 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 135,093
This complex is located in front of Cabarete Beach, 15 miles from Puerto Plata International…
2 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
72 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 175,620
Beautiful condominium in a very exclusive area; it has two bedrooms, and two bathrooms, a ba…
3 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 202,639
These newly constructed Condo/Apartments are located in a beautiful gated community, just a …
Penthouse 2 rooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
129 m²
45/5 Floor
€ 252,173
1 room apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
76 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 126,086
5 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
575 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 767,326
Amazing 5 bedroom Villa for sale in the heart of sosua Batey 200 meters away from the beach,…
7 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
650 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 850,000
Stunning 7 Bedroom Villa for sale in the heart of Sosua with separate Masterbedrrom It inclu…
Properties features in Salcedo, Dominican Republic
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map