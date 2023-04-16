Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Puerto Plata
  4. Sosua
  5. Salcedo

Residential properties for sale in Salcedo, Dominican Republic

38 properties total found
7 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
7 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
14 Number of rooms 7 bath 600 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 1,215,833
7 apartments of 1 bedroom, with their bathroom, living room, kitchen, that is ready to be op…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
10 Number of rooms 6 bath 520 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 899,716
Great Investment Opportunity for Airbnb Business! Exclusive opportunity to acquire this Bout…
2 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 71 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 80,965
This project will have 340 apartments, integrating 4 parks for social and sports enjoyment, …
Villa 5 room villain Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
10 Number of rooms 6 bath 800 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 2,251,543
5 large bedrooms upstairs and 3 ensuite bathrooms, Large owners suite complete with two full…
3 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 354,843
2 bedrooms downstairs + 1 bathroom, kitchen, dining area; master bedroom upstairs + large ba…
3 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 316,117
3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a half, living and dining area, kitchen, balcony with ocean view, fu…
3 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 155 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 324,222
3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a half, 2 floors, living and dining area, kitchen, balcony with ocea…
2 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 166 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 364,750
2 bedrooms, two bathrooms, laundry area, kitchen, living room, huge balcony/terrace with an …
3 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 359,346
3 bedrooms, 3 levels, 4 full baths Within the complex you will have optional entrance to the…
3 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 315,216
3 bedrooms, 3 levels, 4 full baths Within the complex you will have optional entrance to the…
3 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 325 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 504,346
3 bedrooms, 3 levels, 4 full bathsWithin the complex you will have optional entrance to the …
4 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 464 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 715,991
Villa Majestic 4 highly furnished rooms: Capacity up to 14 people, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms…
2 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 353,042
At the heart of the tourist area of Sosua, where all the restaurants, bars and beaches are, …
1 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 210,744
At the heart of the tourist area of Sosua, where all the restaurants, bars and beaches are, …
1 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 108,975
At the heart of the tourist area of Sosua, where all the restaurants, bars and beaches are, …
1 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 105,372
At the heart of the tourist area of Sosua, where all the restaurants, bars and beaches are, …
Villa 5 room villain Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa
Sosua, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 511 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 5,313,640
A Unique Chance To Own Waterfront Real Estate In The Dominican RepublicExtensive tile terrac…
Villa 4 room villain Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa
Sosua, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 850 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 3,400,000
The large Mediterranean-style great room impresses as much as the sandy beach frontage and l…
3 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 225,154
These newly constructed Condo/Apartments are located in a beautiful gated community, just a …
3 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms 3 bath 320 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 252,173
This beautiful villa is located in first-class urbanization, gated community, high-level hom…
3 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 232 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 386,365
Stunning ocean-view penthouse located in an incredible beach access community, this condomin…
1 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 135,093
This complex is located in front of Cabarete Beach, 15 miles from Puerto Plata International…
2 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 72 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 175,620
Beautiful condominium in a very exclusive area; it has two bedrooms, and two bathrooms, a ba…
3 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 202,639
These newly constructed Condo/Apartments are located in a beautiful gated community, just a …
Villa 2 room villain Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m² Number of floors 1
€ 180,123
Villa 2 room villain Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 252,173
Villa 3 room villain Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 258 m² Number of floors 2
€ 261,179
Penthouse 2 roomsin Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Penthouse 2 rooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 129 m² 45/5 Floor
€ 252,173
1 room apartmentin Cabarete, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 126,086
2 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 269,284
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, private good size pool, fully furnished, steps to the …

Properties features in Salcedo, Dominican Republic

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir