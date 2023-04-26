Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Puerto Plata
  4. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

Salcedo
7
Puerto Plata
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 255,055
Villa 3 room villa in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 258 m² Number of floors 2
€ 264,164

Properties features in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir