Houses for sale in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
25 properties total found
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
10 Number of rooms
6 bath
520 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 909,460
Great Investment Opportunity for Airbnb Business! Exclusive opportunity to acquire this Bout…
Villa 5 room villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
10 Number of rooms
6 bath
800 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 2,275,925
5 large bedrooms upstairs and 3 ensuite bathrooms, Large owners suite complete with two full…
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
185 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 358,686
2 bedrooms downstairs + 1 bathroom, kitchen, dining area; master bedroom upstairs + large ba…
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
200 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 363,238
3 bedrooms, 3 levels, 4 full baths Within the complex you will have optional entrance to the…
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
200 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 318,630
3 bedrooms, 3 levels, 4 full baths Within the complex you will have optional entrance to the…
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
325 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 509,807
3 bedrooms, 3 levels, 4 full bathsWithin the complex you will have optional entrance to the …
4 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
464 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 723,744
Villa Majestic 4 highly furnished rooms: Capacity up to 14 people, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms…
Villa 5 room villa
Sosua, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms
6 bath
511 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 5,371,183
A Unique Chance To Own Waterfront Real Estate In The Dominican RepublicExtensive tile terrac…
Villa 4 room villa
Sosua, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
850 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 3,400,000
The large Mediterranean-style great room impresses as much as the sandy beach frontage and l…
4 room house
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms
6 bath
429 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 455,185
Stunning 3 levels villa in the high and priviledged city of Puerto Plata called Torre Alta. …
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
150 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 227,593
These newly constructed Condo/Apartments are located in a beautiful gated community, just a …
6 room house
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
825 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 1,001,407
Pictures can not fully describe this impressive mansion in Puerto Plata, located just five m…
Villa 4 room villa
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
248 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 291,318
Breathtaking Modern Villa for Sale which consists of Construction 248 meters, 4 Bedrooms,1 s…
Villa 2 room villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
135 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 182,074
Villa 2 room villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 254,904
Villa 3 room villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
258 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 264,007
2 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
150 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 272,201
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, private good size pool, fully furnished, steps to the …
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
420 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 318,630
Stuning Villa in the heart of Sosua batey Located at 5 minuts driving distance from Internat…
2 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
207 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 346,714
This stylish home is all about relaxed living and a choice of spaces. Indoor rooms meld with…
4 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
285 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 491,145
This home offers a Mediterranean style concept of a main home, with two guest houses around …
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
242 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 400,472
Villa Harmony is a spacious, 3-bedroom plan that offers private, separated bedrooms and thre…
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
259 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 455,185
This beautiful Villa has an ultra-modern, feel good layout with several terraces and balconi…
2 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
136 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 272,838
BRIGHT, SMART TROPICAL SPACES!Modern sophistication meets tropical life. Villa Sunbreeze mer…
2 room house
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
145 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 400,563
Our project is located within the prestigious Playa Dorada Complex in Puerto Plata, Dominica…
3 room house
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
165 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 375,528
Our project is located within the prestigious Playa Dorada Complex in Puerto Plata, Dominica…
Properties features in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
