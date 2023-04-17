Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Puerto Plata
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

Salcedo
20
Puerto Plata
5
House To archive
Clear all
25 properties total found
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
10 Number of rooms 6 bath 520 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 909,460
Great Investment Opportunity for Airbnb Business! Exclusive opportunity to acquire this Bout…
Villa 5 room villain Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
10 Number of rooms 6 bath 800 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 2,275,925
5 large bedrooms upstairs and 3 ensuite bathrooms, Large owners suite complete with two full…
3 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 358,686
2 bedrooms downstairs + 1 bathroom, kitchen, dining area; master bedroom upstairs + large ba…
3 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 363,238
3 bedrooms, 3 levels, 4 full baths Within the complex you will have optional entrance to the…
3 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 318,630
3 bedrooms, 3 levels, 4 full baths Within the complex you will have optional entrance to the…
3 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 325 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 509,807
3 bedrooms, 3 levels, 4 full bathsWithin the complex you will have optional entrance to the …
4 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 464 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 723,744
Villa Majestic 4 highly furnished rooms: Capacity up to 14 people, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms…
Villa 5 room villain Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa
Sosua, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 511 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 5,371,183
A Unique Chance To Own Waterfront Real Estate In The Dominican RepublicExtensive tile terrac…
Villa 4 room villain Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa
Sosua, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 850 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 3,400,000
The large Mediterranean-style great room impresses as much as the sandy beach frontage and l…
4 room housein Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
4 room house
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 429 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 455,185
Stunning 3 levels villa in the high and priviledged city of Puerto Plata called Torre Alta. …
3 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 227,593
These newly constructed Condo/Apartments are located in a beautiful gated community, just a …
6 room housein Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
6 room house
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 825 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 1,001,407
Pictures can not fully describe this impressive mansion in Puerto Plata, located just five m…
Villa 4 room villain Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 248 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 291,318
Breathtaking Modern Villa for Sale which consists of Construction 248 meters, 4 Bedrooms,1 s…
Villa 2 room villain Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m² Number of floors 1
€ 182,074
Villa 2 room villain Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 254,904
Villa 3 room villain Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 room villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 258 m² Number of floors 2
€ 264,007
2 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 272,201
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, private good size pool, fully furnished, steps to the …
3 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 420 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 318,630
Stuning Villa in the heart of Sosua batey Located at 5 minuts driving distance from Internat…
2 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 207 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 346,714
This stylish home is all about relaxed living and a choice of spaces. Indoor rooms meld with…
4 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 285 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 491,145
This home offers a Mediterranean style concept of a main home, with two guest houses around …
3 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 242 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 400,472
Villa Harmony is a spacious, 3-bedroom plan that offers private, separated bedrooms and thre…
3 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 259 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 455,185
This beautiful Villa has an ultra-modern, feel good layout with several terraces and balconi…
2 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 136 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 272,838
BRIGHT, SMART TROPICAL SPACES!Modern sophistication meets tropical life. Villa Sunbreeze mer…
2 room housein Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
2 room house
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 400,563
Our project is located within the prestigious Playa Dorada Complex in Puerto Plata, Dominica…
3 room housein Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 165 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 375,528
Our project is located within the prestigious Playa Dorada Complex in Puerto Plata, Dominica…

Properties features in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir