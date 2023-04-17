Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

7 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
7 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
14 Number of rooms 7 bath 600 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 1,229,000
7 apartments of 1 bedroom, with their bathroom, living room, kitchen, that is ready to be op…
2 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 71 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 81,842
This project will have 340 apartments, integrating 4 parks for social and sports enjoyment, …
3 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 319,540
3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a half, living and dining area, kitchen, balcony with ocean view, fu…
3 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 155 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 327,733
3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a half, 2 floors, living and dining area, kitchen, balcony with ocea…
2 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 166 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 368,700
2 bedrooms, two bathrooms, laundry area, kitchen, living room, huge balcony/terrace with an …
1 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 213,027
At the heart of the tourist area of Sosua, where all the restaurants, bars and beaches are, …
2 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 356,865
At the heart of the tourist area of Sosua, where all the restaurants, bars and beaches are, …
1 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 106,513
At the heart of the tourist area of Sosua, where all the restaurants, bars and beaches are, …
1 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 110,155
At the heart of the tourist area of Sosua, where all the restaurants, bars and beaches are, …
3 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms 3 bath 320 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 254,904
This beautiful villa is located in first-class urbanization, gated community, high-level hom…
3 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 232 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 390,549
Stunning ocean-view penthouse located in an incredible beach access community, this condomin…
1 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 136,556
This complex is located in front of Cabarete Beach, 15 miles from Puerto Plata International…
2 room apartmentin Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m² Number of floors 1
€ 204,833
It is a beautiful condominium in a very exclusive area; it has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, …
3 room apartmentin Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 209,385
Stunning professionally designed three bedrooms, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment, the prop…
2 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 72 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 177,522
Beautiful condominium in a very exclusive area; it has two bedrooms, and two bathrooms, a ba…
3 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 204,833
These newly constructed Condo/Apartments are located in a beautiful gated community, just a …
Penthouse 2 roomsin Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Penthouse 2 rooms
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 129 m² 45/5 Floor
€ 254,904
1 room apartmentin Cabarete, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 127,452
5 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
5 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 575 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 775,635
Amazing 5 bedroom Villa for sale in the heart of sosua Batey 200 meters away from the beach,…
7 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
7 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 650 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 850,000
Stunning 7 Bedroom Villa for sale in the heart of Sosua with separate Masterbedrrom It inclu…
5 room apartmentin Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
5 room apartment
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 480 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 1,137,963
This PH is laying in the middle many 5 star resorts in Dorada Beach, 20 minutes to the PP in…

