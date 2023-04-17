Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

7 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
7 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
14 Number of rooms 7 bath 600 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 1,229,000
7 apartments of 1 bedroom, with their bathroom, living room, kitchen, that is ready to be op…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
10 Number of rooms 6 bath 520 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 909,460
Great Investment Opportunity for Airbnb Business! Exclusive opportunity to acquire this Bout…
2 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 71 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 81,842
This project will have 340 apartments, integrating 4 parks for social and sports enjoyment, …
Villa 5 room villain Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
10 Number of rooms 6 bath 800 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 2,275,925
5 large bedrooms upstairs and 3 ensuite bathrooms, Large owners suite complete with two full…
3 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 358,686
2 bedrooms downstairs + 1 bathroom, kitchen, dining area; master bedroom upstairs + large ba…
3 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 319,540
3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a half, living and dining area, kitchen, balcony with ocean view, fu…
3 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 155 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 327,733
3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a half, 2 floors, living and dining area, kitchen, balcony with ocea…
2 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 166 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 368,700
2 bedrooms, two bathrooms, laundry area, kitchen, living room, huge balcony/terrace with an …
3 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 363,238
3 bedrooms, 3 levels, 4 full baths Within the complex you will have optional entrance to the…
3 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 318,630
3 bedrooms, 3 levels, 4 full baths Within the complex you will have optional entrance to the…
3 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 325 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 509,807
3 bedrooms, 3 levels, 4 full bathsWithin the complex you will have optional entrance to the …
4 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 464 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 723,744
Villa Majestic 4 highly furnished rooms: Capacity up to 14 people, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms…
2 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 356,865
At the heart of the tourist area of Sosua, where all the restaurants, bars and beaches are, …
1 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 213,027
At the heart of the tourist area of Sosua, where all the restaurants, bars and beaches are, …
1 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 106,513
At the heart of the tourist area of Sosua, where all the restaurants, bars and beaches are, …
1 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 110,155
At the heart of the tourist area of Sosua, where all the restaurants, bars and beaches are, …
Villa 5 room villain Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa
Sosua, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 511 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 5,371,183
A Unique Chance To Own Waterfront Real Estate In The Dominican RepublicExtensive tile terrac…
Villa 4 room villain Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa
Sosua, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 850 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 3,400,000
The large Mediterranean-style great room impresses as much as the sandy beach frontage and l…
4 room housein Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
4 room house
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 429 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 455,185
Stunning 3 levels villa in the high and priviledged city of Puerto Plata called Torre Alta. …
3 room housein Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 227,593
These newly constructed Condo/Apartments are located in a beautiful gated community, just a …
3 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms 3 bath 320 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 254,904
This beautiful villa is located in first-class urbanization, gated community, high-level hom…
3 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 232 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 390,549
Stunning ocean-view penthouse located in an incredible beach access community, this condomin…
6 room housein Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
6 room house
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 825 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 1,001,407
Pictures can not fully describe this impressive mansion in Puerto Plata, located just five m…
1 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 136,556
This complex is located in front of Cabarete Beach, 15 miles from Puerto Plata International…
2 room apartmentin Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m² Number of floors 1
€ 204,833
It is a beautiful condominium in a very exclusive area; it has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, …
3 room apartmentin Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 209,385
Stunning professionally designed three bedrooms, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment, the prop…
2 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 72 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 177,522
Beautiful condominium in a very exclusive area; it has two bedrooms, and two bathrooms, a ba…
3 room apartmentin Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 204,833
These newly constructed Condo/Apartments are located in a beautiful gated community, just a …
Villa 4 room villain Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 248 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 291,318
Breathtaking Modern Villa for Sale which consists of Construction 248 meters, 4 Bedrooms,1 s…
Villa 2 room villain Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m² Number of floors 1
€ 182,074

