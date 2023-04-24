Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Maria Trinidad Sanchez
  4. Nagua
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Nagua, Dominican Republic

Nagua
9
Apartment To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
3 room apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 192 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 450,593
Incredible design and concept of a townhouse that has 3 levels, where you potentially could …
2 room apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 116 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 265,850
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living area with kitchen, rooftop, very luxurious, very good for airbnb
1 room apartment in Nagua, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Nagua, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 175,731
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
1 room apartment in Nagua, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Nagua, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 215,383
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
3 room apartment in Nagua, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Nagua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 261 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 856,126
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
2 room apartment in Nagua, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Nagua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 126 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 441,581
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
3 room apartment in Nagua, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Nagua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 208 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 878,655
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
3 room apartment in Nagua, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Nagua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,171,541
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
2 room apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 114 m²
€ 198,261
Come and discover this very nice apartment in a small luxury residence. Located on the edge…

Properties features in Nagua, Dominican Republic

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir