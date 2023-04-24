Dominican Republic
Realting.com
Dominican Republic
Maria Trinidad Sanchez
Villas
Pool Villas for sale in Maria Trinidad Sanchez, Dominican Republic
Nagua
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room house
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
277 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 355,968
Beautiful house where you hear birds singing, no noise from the street, no airbnb allowed 15…
4 room house
Sosua, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
464 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 716,442
Villa Majestic 4 highly furnished rooms: Capacity up to 14 people, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
10 Number of rooms
6 bath
520 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 900,284
Great Investment Opportunity for Airbnb Business! Exclusive opportunity to acquire this Bout…
3 room apartment
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
300 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 256,838
Penthouse 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, elevator, fully furnished, ocean view, pool, parking, 126…
Villa 3 room villa
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
124 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 191,051
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Villa 4 room villa
Friusa, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
298 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 324,427
Nice house in pre-construction, 6 months to finish, contract to be signed with 30% of down.4…
3 room apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
178 m²
1/6 Floor
€ 450,593
Be part of a first class development in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, Capa …
4 room house
Higueey, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
492 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 1,081,422
In a privileged setting, these exclusivetwo-level residences, have 492 square meters of cons…
3 room apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
155 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 324,427
3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a half, 2 floors, living and dining area, kitchen, balcony with ocea…
4 room house
Higueey, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
390 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 563,241
4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 1 room downstairs and 3 upstairs, pool, nice garden and yard, private…
1 room apartment
Nagua, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
66 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 175,731
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
1 room apartment
Higueey, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
149 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 362,276
Penthouse, 6th floor 1 bedrooms + family room, incredible view. Located in one of the most e…
