Seaview Villas for Sale in Maria Trinidad Sanchez, Dominican Republic

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room house in Veron, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Veron, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 170 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 225,206
Amazing affordable three bedrooms house with private beach access, gated commuity next to re…
2 room apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 79 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 84,711
You are only 2 kilometers to downtown Punta Cana where you have everything. Two bedrooms, tw…
3 room house in Veron, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Veron, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 134 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 171,225
Amazing affordable three bedrooms house in the heart of Punta Cana, 10 minutes to the beach,…
Villa 4 room villa in Dominican Republic, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa
Dominican Republic, Dominican Republic
4 bath 790 m²
€ 1,420,268
This mountain villa is located in the hills above the Bannister Hotel and yacht club in Puer…
2 room apartment in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 175,731
Incredible pool view, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living room with kitchen terrace, infin…
4 room house in Friusa, Dominican Republic
4 room house
Friusa, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 250 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 355,968
Beautiful 4 bedroom house with everything you need for a comfortable and luxurious life in a…
3 room apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 232 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 450,593
534 apartments1, 2 and 3 bedroomsstudio apartmentsOnly 5 minutes from Downtown Punta CanaLoc…
Villa 4 room villa in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 248 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 288,379
Breathtaking Modern Villa for Sale which consists of Construction 248 meters, 4 Bedrooms,1 s…
4 room house in Higueey, Dominican Republic
4 room house
Higueey, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 390 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 563,241
4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 1 room downstairs and 3 upstairs, pool, nice garden and yard, private…
4 room apartment in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
4 room apartment
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 500 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 766,007
3 storeys penthouse, 3rd, 4th and 5th floors, elevator, all floors with an incredible ocean …
1 room apartment in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Bayahibe, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 251,070
1 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, parking, laundry area, Kitchen, Dining room, Hall, Balcony, Receptio…
2 room apartment in Dominican Republic, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Dominican Republic, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 180,237

