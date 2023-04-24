Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Maria Trinidad Sanchez, Dominican Republic

Nagua
14
3 properties total found
4 room house in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
4 room house
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 279,367
Very nice architect villa ideally located on the heights of Las Terrenas in a haven of peace…
2 room house in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2 room house
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 270,356
Rare in this location: This very pretty T3 villa is composed of two bedrooms and two bathroo…
2 room apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 114 m²
€ 198,261
Come and discover this very nice apartment in a small luxury residence. Located on the edge…

