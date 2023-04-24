Dominican Republic
Realting.com
Dominican Republic
Maria Trinidad Sanchez
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Maria Trinidad Sanchez, Dominican Republic
Nagua
3 room apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
192 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 450,593
Incredible design and concept of a townhouse that has 3 levels, where you potentially could …
2 room apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
116 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 265,850
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living area with kitchen, rooftop, very luxurious, very good for airbnb
1 room apartment
Nagua, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
66 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 175,731
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
1 room apartment
Nagua, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
76 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 215,383
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
3 room apartment
Nagua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
261 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 856,126
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
2 room apartment
Nagua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
126 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 441,581
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
3 room apartment
Nagua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
208 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 878,655
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
3 room apartment
Nagua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
250 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,171,541
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
2 room apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
114 m²
€ 198,261
Come and discover this very nice apartment in a small luxury residence. Located on the edge…
