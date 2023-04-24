Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Maria Trinidad Sanchez, Dominican Republic

House in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
House
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 144,099
House of solid construction in block has a wide gallery, gate with vehicle access, car stora…
3 room apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 192 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 450,593
Incredible design and concept of a townhouse that has 3 levels, where you potentially could …
2 room apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 116 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 265,850
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living area with kitchen, rooftop, very luxurious, very good for airbnb
1 room apartment in Nagua, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Nagua, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 175,731
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
1 room apartment in Nagua, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Nagua, Dominican Republic
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 215,383
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
3 room apartment in Nagua, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Nagua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 261 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 856,126
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
2 room apartment in Nagua, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Nagua, Dominican Republic
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 126 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 441,581
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
3 room apartment in Nagua, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Nagua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 208 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 878,655
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
3 room house in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 421 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 795,000
1-storey house with 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms with dressing room, living room, dini…
Villa 9 room villa in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 9 room villa
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
10 Number of rooms 10 bath 880 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 5,046,636
Urbanization with private security Plot of 2.916 m2 facing the sea Villa with two floors and…
3 room apartment in Nagua, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Nagua, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,171,541
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
4 room house in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
4 room house
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 279,367
Very nice architect villa ideally located on the heights of Las Terrenas in a haven of peace…
2 room house in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2 room house
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 270,356
Rare in this location: This very pretty T3 villa is composed of two bedrooms and two bathroo…
2 room apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 114 m²
€ 198,261
Come and discover this very nice apartment in a small luxury residence. Located on the edge…

