Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. La Romana
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in La Romana, Dominican Republic

Hato Mayor
1
House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room housein Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 215 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 268,559
Modern Villas in Metro Country ClubLocated in the tourist center of Juan Dolio, in the Metro…

Properties features in La Romana, Dominican Republic

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir